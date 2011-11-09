HONG KONG Nov 9 A property developer in the
eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang was sentenced to death for
swindling more than $867 million from investors in an illegal
fund-raising scheme, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Ji Wenhua was sentenced to death on Monday by Lishui
intermediate court in Zhejiang for illegally raising 5.5 billion
yuan ($867 million) between 2003 and 2008, the South China
Morning Post reported. He was also separately accused of fraud
worth some 1.47 billion yuan ($231.6 million).
Zhejiang has recently been hit by a severe credit crunch.
Two of Ji's relatives were given suspended death sentences,
while two employees from Ji's company, Yintai Real Estate Group,
were jailed for three years, the paper reported, citing the
Procuratorial Daily.
Zhejiang's capital, Wenzhou, has been hit by a debt crisis
and a wave of high-profile corporate bankruptcies, with firms
unable to repay loans from shady underground lenders at
extortionate interest rates amid a nationwide credit squeeze.
"The severe punishment was meted out as the authorities step
up a crackdown on pyramid schemes and underground banking," the
Post reported.
The Ji family had begun raising funds from the public in
2003 despite losing money on their property development firm,
the paper reported. They promised investors high interest
returns from 15 to 25 percent that were ultimately
unsustainable, Lishui court documents showed.
Some academics said regulatory oversight had been lax in the
region, which has seen a spate of similar schemes.
"Only when such schemes become social problems for their
fraudulent nature do the authorities begin to do something about
them," Zhejiang University professor Li Youxing, an expert in
private fundraising, told the paper. "But it often comes too
late, and there's little they can do about it."
($1 = 6.346 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Paul Tait)