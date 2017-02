SEOUL Nov 9 Seoul shares finished up 0.2 percent on Wednesday but rises were capped by pervading caution on Europe and falls in technology stocks like Hynix Semiconductor and LG Display .

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.23 percent or 4.39 points at 1,907.53. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)