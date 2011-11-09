SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) said on Wednesday the company and its associates had a mobile customer base of 424 million as of Sept 30, a 15 percent increase from a year ago.
SingTel's aggregate customer base (in millions): As of Sep 30, 2011 June 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 SingTel 3.49 3.42 3.17 Optus 9.23 9.10 8.88 Bharti 227.04 221.25 187.71 Telkomsel 104.15 102.29 93.14 Total 423.89 416.09 367.87
Note: SingTel also has associate firms in Pakistan, the Philippines and Bangladesh. (Reporting by Cerelia Lim; Editing by Kevin Lim)
Next In Technology, Media and Telecommunications
WeChat users send 46 bln digital red packets over Lunar New Year - Xinhua
BEIJING, Feb 4 Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.
Alibaba Group expands presence in Australia, New Zealand
SYDNEY, Feb 4 Chinese online retailer Alibaba Group opened its Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne on Saturday, its first expansion in the region as it seeks to tap growing global demand for products from the two countries.