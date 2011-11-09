SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) said on Wednesday the company and its associates had a mobile customer base of 424 million as of Sept 30, a 15 percent increase from a year ago.

SingTel's aggregate customer base (in millions): As of Sep 30, 2011 June 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 SingTel 3.49 3.42 3.17 Optus 9.23 9.10 8.88 Bharti 227.04 221.25 187.71 Telkomsel 104.15 102.29 93.14 Total 423.89 416.09 367.87

Note: SingTel also has associate firms in Pakistan, the Philippines and Bangladesh. (Reporting by Cerelia Lim; Editing by Kevin Lim)