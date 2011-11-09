Nov 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Givaudan
* * * *
Tranche 1
Maturity Date December 07, 2021
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.437
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 07, 2011
ISIN CH0142981890
* * * *
Tranche 2
Maturity Date December 07, 2016
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.051
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0142981940
* * * *
Common Terms
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Payment Date December 07, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Data supplied by International Insider.