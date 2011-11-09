TOKYO Nov 9 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it will resume part of operations at its three Thai factories on Nov. 21 after suspension caused by a shortage of parts from flooded Thai suppliers.

Toyota's three vehicle plants in Thailand, its Southeast Asian export hub, halted work on Oct. 10 because of the country's worst floods in 50 years, and a shortage of parts forced it to cut output in nine other countries including Japan.

Toyota on Tuesday withdrew its annual profit guidance as Thai floods threaten output just as it had recovered from supply shortages that battered production after the March earthquake n Japan.

Toyota will provide further details on the production resumption as early as next week, its spokesman said. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)