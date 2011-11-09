Nov 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse D'amortissement De La Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 18, 2013

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.934

Reoffer price 99.934

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 18, 2011

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Goldman Sachs & Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN FR0011147701

