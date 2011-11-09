Nov 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse D'amortissement De La Dette Sociale
(CADES)
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 18, 2013
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.934
Reoffer price 99.934
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 18, 2011
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Goldman Sachs & Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN FR0011147701
