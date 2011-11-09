November 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower HeidelbergCement Finance B.V.

Guarantor HeidelbergCement AG, Hanson Limited

Issue Amount 200 million Euro

Maturity Date December 15, 2018

Coupon 9.5 pct

Issue price 107.5

Yield 8.077 pct

Payment Date June 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Banca IMI, Citi, Deutsche

Bank, ING, LBBW, Mediobanca & RBS

Ratings Ba2 (Moody's), BB (S&P),

BB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 500 million

EURO when fungible

ISIN XS0686703736

(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)