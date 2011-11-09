November 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway (KBN)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 30, 2013

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 102.264

Reoffer price 102.264

Payment Date November 16, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under Issuer's Porgramme for the

Issuance of Debt Instruments

The issue size will total 700 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0503560780

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)