November 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway (KBN)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 30, 2013
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 102.264
Reoffer price 102.264
Payment Date November 16, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under Issuer's Porgramme for the
Issuance of Debt Instruments
The issue size will total 700 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0503560780
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)