November 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Telstra Corporation Ltd
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 16, 2022
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.771
Reoffer price 99.771
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 16, 20111
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0706229555
