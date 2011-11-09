November 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Telstra Corporation Ltd

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 16, 2022

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 99.771

Reoffer price 99.771

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 16, 20111

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0706229555

