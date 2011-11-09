Nov 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BMW Finance N.V.

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount C$125 million

Maturity Date November 22,2013

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.86

Reoffer price 99.91

Reoffer yield 2.171 pct

Payment Date November 22, 2011

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.125 pct

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Notes Launched under Issuer's EMTN programme

