Nov 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BMW Finance N.V.
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount C$125 million
Maturity Date November 22,2013
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.86
Reoffer price 99.91
Reoffer yield 2.171 pct
Payment Date November 22, 2011
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.125 pct
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Notes Launched under Issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.