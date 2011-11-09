(Follows alerts)
Nov 9 Canada's Birchcliff Energy's
third-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher average
production, but the company expects full-year production to be
lower than its initial estimates due to severe weather
conditions.
The company expects average 2011 production to be
18,100-18,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd),
slightly below its previous forecast of 18,500 boepd.
For the third-quarter, the oil and gas explorer recorded a
net profit of C$11.4 million, or 9 Canadian cents a share,
compared with C$5.5 million, or 4 Canadian cents, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 31 percent to C$64 million.
The company expects to exit 2012 with a production of about
28,000 boepd.
Shares of the company closed at C$14.71 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)