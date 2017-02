WELLINGTON Nov 10 New Zealand horticultural exporter Turners and Growers Ltd said on Thursday it had received a takeover offer from German listed concern BayWa .

It said the German company was offering NZ$1.85 a share, a near 9 percent premium to the company's last traded price, and valuing Turners at NZ$365.8 million ($285.8 million).

Turners said its major shareholder London-based GPG Ltd had already accepted the offer for its 63 percent stake.

($1=NZ$1.28) (Gyles Beckford)