Nov 9 Cenveo Inc , which makes custom labels and business documents, posted better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a recent acquisition that boosted sales volumes.

For the third quarter, net income was $2.8 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a loss of $157.1 million, or $2.52 a share last year.

The company said improvement in net income was primarily due to lower restructuring and impairment charges and lower interest expense in the third quarter of 2011 compared to the year ago period.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $500.6 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 12 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company were up 19 percent in extended trade. They closed at $3.77 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)