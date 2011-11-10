SEOUL, Nov 10 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Samsung Electronics eyes record spending in 2012
>Michelin exits Hankook Tire in $556 mln stake sale
>Hitachi-LG venture pleads guilty in criminal probe
>Parents pray, jets grounded for Korea college exam
>Samsung Total plan maintenance shutdown next year
>S.Korea YNCC plans maintenance shutdown next March
>S.Korea Oct unemployment rate edges down vs Sept
MARKETS
>Seoul shares edge up 0.2 pct; tech issues weigh
>S.Korea won cuts gains as boost from Italy fades
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks tumbled 3 percent on Wednesday in the market's
worst day since mid-August as a spike in Italian bond yields
signaled the European debt crisis had worsened.
*Crude oil futures slumped more than 2 percent Wednesday as
Europe's debt crisis worsened, outweighing U.S. government data
that showed unexpectedly large drawdowns in domestic crude and
product stockpiles.
*Stocks and the euro plummeted on Wednesday as Italian borrowing
costs spiked, raising fears that the country will be forced to
seek a bailout that could overwhelm the euro zone's finances and
push the region into a recession.
*Seoul shares finished up 0.2 percent on Wednesday but rises
were capped by pervading caution on Europe and falls in
technology stocks like Hynix Semiconductor and LG
Display .
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd holds the biggest
handset market share in North America, Central and South America
and western Europe, according to research firm Strategy
Analytics.
>LG Display Co Ltd plans to halve its LCD investment
to around 2 trillion won ($1.7 billion) next year, according to
company sources.
>POSCO will delay a planned 600 billion won
investment in a shaft furnace factory at its Gwangyang steel
works, industry sources said.
($1 = 1117.400 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Iktae Park and Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)