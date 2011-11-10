SEOUL, Nov 10 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Samsung Electronics eyes record spending in 2012 >Michelin exits Hankook Tire in $556 mln stake sale >Hitachi-LG venture pleads guilty in criminal probe >Parents pray, jets grounded for Korea college exam >Samsung Total plan maintenance shutdown next year >S.Korea YNCC plans maintenance shutdown next March >S.Korea Oct unemployment rate edges down vs Sept

MARKETS >Seoul shares edge up 0.2 pct; tech issues weigh >S.Korea won cuts gains as boost from Italy fades

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks tumbled 3 percent on Wednesday in the market's worst day since mid-August as a spike in Italian bond yields signaled the European debt crisis had worsened. *Crude oil futures slumped more than 2 percent Wednesday as Europe's debt crisis worsened, outweighing U.S. government data that showed unexpectedly large drawdowns in domestic crude and product stockpiles. *Stocks and the euro plummeted on Wednesday as Italian borrowing costs spiked, raising fears that the country will be forced to seek a bailout that could overwhelm the euro zone's finances and push the region into a recession. *Seoul shares finished up 0.2 percent on Wednesday but rises were capped by pervading caution on Europe and falls in technology stocks like Hynix Semiconductor and LG Display .

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd holds the biggest handset market share in North America, Central and South America and western Europe, according to research firm Strategy Analytics. >LG Display Co Ltd plans to halve its LCD investment to around 2 trillion won ($1.7 billion) next year, according to company sources. >POSCO will delay a planned 600 billion won investment in a shaft furnace factory at its Gwangyang steel works, industry sources said.

($1 = 1117.400 Korean Won) (Reporting by Iktae Park and Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)