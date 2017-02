SINGAPORE Nov 10 Singapore Telecommunications said on Thursday the massive floods in Thailand have not affected operations at Thai affiliate Advanced Info Service (AIS) .

"So far we have not seen much impact on customers and operations," Hui Weng Cheong, SingTel's CEO for international operation, said at a media briefing on its second quarter earnings.

On the contrary, there had been increased usage in some telecom services at AIS because of the flooding, he added. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)