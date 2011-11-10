SINGAPORE Nov 10 India's Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) sold its third naphtha cargo for
December lifting to Cargill at largely steady premiums, traders
said on Thursday.
MRPL sold the 35,000 tonnes cargo for Dec. 28-30 loading
from New Mangalore to Cargill at premiums of about $14.00 a
tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
It had previously sold two cargoes for December loading to
Vitol and Total at premiums of $14.00 and $14.15 respectively.
But its December sales premiums were down compared to
November premiums at $18.00-$23.00 a tonne as lack of
petrochemical import demand from China has resulted in weaker
naphtha sentiment.
Naphtha is the key raw material for petrochemical
production, especially plastics.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Miral Fahmy)