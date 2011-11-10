SINGAPORE Nov 10 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) sold its third naphtha cargo for December lifting to Cargill at largely steady premiums, traders said on Thursday.

MRPL sold the 35,000 tonnes cargo for Dec. 28-30 loading from New Mangalore to Cargill at premiums of about $14.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

It had previously sold two cargoes for December loading to Vitol and Total at premiums of $14.00 and $14.15 respectively.

But its December sales premiums were down compared to November premiums at $18.00-$23.00 a tonne as lack of petrochemical import demand from China has resulted in weaker naphtha sentiment.

Naphtha is the key raw material for petrochemical production, especially plastics.

