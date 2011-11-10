SEOUL Nov 10 Seoul shares tumbled on Thursday as a spike in Italian bond yields signaled the European debt crisis had worsened, sending banks and crude oil refiners down sharply and spurring foreign investors to offload the biggest amount of shares in seven weeks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 4.94 percent at 1,813.25 points, its lowest close in three weeks and biggest daily percentage fall in seven weeks. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)