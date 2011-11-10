Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
SEOUL Nov 10 Seoul shares tumbled on Thursday as a spike in Italian bond yields signaled the European debt crisis had worsened, sending banks and crude oil refiners down sharply and spurring foreign investors to offload the biggest amount of shares in seven weeks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 4.94 percent at 1,813.25 points, its lowest close in three weeks and biggest daily percentage fall in seven weeks. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific