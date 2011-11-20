SEOUL Nov 20 Proposals for euro wide
government bonds would leave richer and more prudent countries
such as Germany funding countries like Italy and mean there
would be no incentive for fiscal reforms in countries whose
budget deficits have ballooned, Deutsche Bank Chief
Executive Josef Ackermann said on Sunday.
"I do not think euro bonds would be a good solution, yet,"
he said in a speech on global financial regulation in Seoul.
An EU official told Reuters last week the European
Commission will propose on Wednesday much tighter control of
euro zone countries' budgets and closer economic monitoring
which, if proven to work, could lead in a few years to some form
of eurobonds, a senior euro zone official said.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)