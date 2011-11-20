* Deutsche CEO says eurobonds not suitable yet
* Believes new Italian government can push through reform
(Adds comments on Italy, ECB QE)
SEOUL Nov 20 Proposals for euro wide
government bonds would leave more prudent countries such as
Germany funding countries like Italy and mean there would be no
incentive for fiscal reforms in countries whose budget deficits
have ballooned, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef
Ackermann said on Sunday.
"I do not think eurobonds would be a good solution, yet," he
said in a speech on global financial regulation in Seoul.
An EU official told Reuters last week the European
Commission will propose on Wednesday much tighter control of
euro zone countries' budgets and closer economic monitoring
which, if proven to work, could lead in a few years to some form
of eurobonds.
Ackermann told the audience of bankers and academics in
Seoul that he believed that a reformist new government in Italy
was capable of taking action needed on the budget and if it did,
the country would be able to return to financial markets.
"Italy can get its house in order and will be able to raise
funds."
Italian borrowing costs have surged to unsustainable levels
above seven percent in recent weeks although they had fallen
back sharply by Friday.
Ackermann reiterated his opposition to the European Central
Bank undertaking quantitative easing measures, saying that
fighting inflation remained a major concern, especially for
German voters.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)