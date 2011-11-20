SINGAPORE Nov 20 Singapore-listed shipbuilder STX OSV Holdings Ltd said on Sunday that a contract to build eight LPG carriers for Brazil's Petrobras Transportes S.A. worth about $536 million has been made effective.

The contract had originally been signed in July 2010.

STX OSV said in a filing to the stock exchange that it will deliver the vessels between 2014 and 2016 from a new shipyard that is currently under development in Suape, Brazil. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)