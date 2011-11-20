Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
SINGAPORE Nov 20 Singapore-listed shipbuilder STX OSV Holdings Ltd said on Sunday that a contract to build eight LPG carriers for Brazil's Petrobras Transportes S.A. worth about $536 million has been made effective.
The contract had originally been signed in July 2010.
STX OSV said in a filing to the stock exchange that it will deliver the vessels between 2014 and 2016 from a new shipyard that is currently under development in Suape, Brazil. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 California Public Employees' Retirement System should maintain its investments in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in order to exert influence over the companies involved, staff for the largest U.S. public pension fund said on Monday.