LONDON Nov 21 UBS executives are considering cutting the group's bonus pool in a bid to recoup some of the $2.3 billion it lost in the rogue trading scandal centred on Kweku Adoboli, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti told the newspaper there was "no way" bonuses would be unaffected by the trading losses allegedly racked up by Adoboli, who worked as a director of exchange-traded funds at the bank.

The London-based trader, who is charged with two counts of fraud dating back to 2008 and two counts of false accounting, is preparing to enter a plea this week, while another unauthorised trading case involving UBS's UK wealth management arm has again hit the headlines.

