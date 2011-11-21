MANILA Nov 21 The Philippines' Alsons
Consolidated Resources Inc said on Monday it was in
talks with Electricity Generating Co (EGCO) of
Thailand and Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corp for a possible
partnership in a 200-megawatt power project.
Alsons told the stock exchange it was looking to build 200
MW coal-fired power facilities in Sarangani province in southern
Mindanao, which may face an acute power shortage in coming
years.
The energy-to-property group has also awarded South Korea's
Daelim Industrial Co an engineering, procurement and
construction contract for a 100 MW power plant in Sarangani.
Alsons told the stock exchange it planned to replace
existing diesel plants in Sarangani and Zamboanga provinces,
with a combined capacity of 300 MW, with coal-fired power plants
using circulating fluidised bed boilers.
Alsons issued the disclosure after a local newspaper
reported the company was negotiating with potential partners for
a $280 million coal-fed power plant project in Sarangani.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)