SEOUL Nov 21 Seoul shares closed lower on
Monday, dragged down by exchange rate sensitive shares such as
refiners, with global jitters compounded by the apparent failure
of a U.S. deficit reduction panel amidst persistent euro zone
debt worries.
A bi-partisan "super committee" established by U.S.
politicians in an unprecedented effort to tackle the country's
massive deficit, is on the verge of collapse after three months
of dialogue failed to yield a compromise.
In Spain, the main opposition party achieved a broad
electoral victory on Sunday, following the path of Greece and
Italy in embracing a leadership change as the country struggles
to deal with soaring bond yields threatening to push the euro
zone's fourth-largest economy into default.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 1.04 percent to close at 1,820.03 points.
"Investors remained cautious as the U.S. debt reduction
committee neared its agreement deadline with little progress
ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday," said Juhn Chong-kyu, an
analyst at Samsung Securities.
"Commodities and raw materials always react most sensitively
to changing economic outlook, and China's slow unwinding of its
stance added additional downward pressure."
Falls were led by refiners and steelmakers, with shares in
S-Oil Corp dipping 5.2 percent, and POSCO
sliding 2.4 percent.
Foreign investors were net sellers for a third consecutive
session, offloading a net 307.9 billion won ($270.3 million)
worth of shares.
While most financial shares were down, Hana Financial Group
Inc rallied almost 4.5 percent as it began
negotiations to acquire a controlling stake in Korea Exchange
Bank (KEB) for a cut-price offer from its original
bid.
The KOSPI 200 index fell 1.17 percent, while the
junior Kosdaq market shed 0.94 percent.
Move on day -1.04 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -11.2 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)