SEOUL Nov 21 Seoul shares closed lower on Monday, dragged down by exchange rate sensitive shares such as refiners, with global jitters compounded by the apparent failure of a U.S. deficit reduction panel amidst persistent euro zone debt worries.

A bi-partisan "super committee" established by U.S. politicians in an unprecedented effort to tackle the country's massive deficit, is on the verge of collapse after three months of dialogue failed to yield a compromise.

In Spain, the main opposition party achieved a broad electoral victory on Sunday, following the path of Greece and Italy in embracing a leadership change as the country struggles to deal with soaring bond yields threatening to push the euro zone's fourth-largest economy into default.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.04 percent to close at 1,820.03 points.

"Investors remained cautious as the U.S. debt reduction committee neared its agreement deadline with little progress ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday," said Juhn Chong-kyu, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

"Commodities and raw materials always react most sensitively to changing economic outlook, and China's slow unwinding of its stance added additional downward pressure."

Falls were led by refiners and steelmakers, with shares in S-Oil Corp dipping 5.2 percent, and POSCO sliding 2.4 percent.

Foreign investors were net sellers for a third consecutive session, offloading a net 307.9 billion won ($270.3 million) worth of shares.

While most financial shares were down, Hana Financial Group Inc rallied almost 4.5 percent as it began negotiations to acquire a controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) for a cut-price offer from its original bid.

The KOSPI 200 index fell 1.17 percent, while the junior Kosdaq market shed 0.94 percent.

Move on day -1.04 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -11.2 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)