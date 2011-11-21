Nov 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. property and casualty insurer Alleghany Corp is nearing a deal to buy Transatlantic Holdings Inc for about $3.4 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, in the latest twist in a drawn-out battle for the reinsurer.

** The head of Japan's Aozora Bank said he would consider the acquisition of a rival or even the sale of Aozora as among "strategic options to enhance corporate value" as it explores ways to pay back $2.3 billion in public money.

** TNK Vietnam, a subsidiary of Russia's No.3 oil producer TNK-BP, will bid for blocks in state oil and gas group Petrovietnam's licensing round offshore the Southeast Asian country after acquiring BP Plc's assets, it said on Monday.

** The bid vehicle of former BP Plc Chief Executive Tony Hayward and financier Nathaniel Rothschild completed its controversial $2 billion acquisition of Kurdistan-focused Genel Energy on Monday.

** French specialty chemicals group Arkema said it plans to buy polyamide producer Hipro Polymers and sebacic acid leader Casda Biomaterials as it continues its expansion in China.

** European publishing group Mecom has opened talks with various parties to sell Edda Media, its Norwegian business, after receiving a number of approaches, it said on Monday.

** Shares in British life insurer Phoenix rose sharply on Monday after the company said it was considering takeover offers, including from buyout firm CVC, after an approach from rival Resolution Ltd failed.

** British publishing group Pearson said on Monday it had agreed to buy Global Education and Technology Group , which provides English teaching services in China, for $155 million in cash.

(Compiled by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)