Nov 21 JMP Securities downgraded Research in Motion RIM.TO RIMM.O saying it doubts the BlackBerry maker can bring its new phones to market in time, even as pricing competition in countries like India heats up.

Nasdaq-listed shares of RIM, which has lost more than 70 percent this year as Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone and Google's (GOOG.O) Android devices continue to eat up its market share, were trading down 5 percent at $17.24 in morning trade.

The low-end smartphone market has become more competitive with Android-powered phones being priced at half or lesser than RIM's entry-level Curve model, JMP Securities said in a note.

The brokerage downgraded the stock by a notch to "market underperform" and said pricing pressure in the Indian market is increasing as the iPhone 4S became available for pre-order over the weekend, and the cost of the iPhone 3GS has been reduced.

Meanwhile, RBC cut its price target on RIM's shares to $23 from $29 saying visibility has declined on slowing sell-through and service disruptions.

On Nov 16, Goldman Sachs had raised its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "sell," saying its current valuation already fairly captures the fundamental concerns surrounding the stock. [ID:nN1E7AF09C]

