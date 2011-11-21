(Follows alerts)

Nov 21 Anooraq Resources Corp said it suspended operations at its key Bokoni platinum mine in South Africa on Saturday, after an employee was killed in an accident.

The Vancouver-based miner said a probe has been initiated and the South African Department of Mineral Resources has issued a safety stoppage notice at the Middelpunt Hill operations in Bokoni, located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

Anooraq said all other mine operations were unaffected.

The employee died at the Middlepunt Hill section after being hit by a dump truck in the main decline shaft. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)