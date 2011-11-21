* Q4 adj EPS $0.16 vs est $0.10

* Q4 rev $550 mln vs est $527.3 mln

* Sees Q1 rev $530 mln-$550 mln vs est $535 mln

* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.12-$0.14 vs est $0.11

* Shrs rise 5 percent in extended trade

Nov 21 Brocade Communications Systems Inc (BRCD.O) reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street estimates on increased storage demand, and forecast a strong first quarter, sending its shares up 3 percent in trading after the bell.

The company expects current quarter earnings of 12-14 cents a share, on revenue of $530-$550 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 11 cents a share on revenue of $535 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter net loss was $4 million, or 1 cent a share, compared with an income of $22 million, or 5 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, the company earned 16 cents a share, beating analysts' average estimate of 10 cents a share.

Revenue for Brocade, which competes with Emulex Corp ELX.N Alcatel Lucent ALUA.PA and F5 Networks (FFIV.O), rose $1 million to $550 million, above consensus estimates of $527.3 million.

Sales from its storage segment, which brings in about 70 percent of total revenue, rose 8 percent sequentially to $361.3 million in the quarter.

San Jose, California-based Brocade's shares rose 5 percent in extended trading. They had closed at $4.48 on Monday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

