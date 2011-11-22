SINGAPORE Nov 22 KPMG, the provisional
liquidators of MF Global's Hong Kong unit, said on Tuesday it
has not been able to sell the business and is now focused on
returning clients' funds.
"As we have not been able to sell the Hong Kong business as
a going concern, our priority is now to resolve the various
operational, legal and regulatory issues standing between
clients and their margin funds," Patrick Cowley, a principal at
KPMG China, said in a statement.
He added the exercise to return money will take time.
"It will involve a reconciliation of the clients' net closed
out cash positions, and any interim distribution to clients is
likely to require sanction from the Hong Kong Court," he said.
The statement came after the Australian arm of collapsed
U.S. futures broker MF Global Holdings was shut down
after failing to get an adequate offer.
MF Global, which filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31, laid off
nearly half its staff globally, including more than 1,000
employees of the company's broker-dealer unit.
The bankruptcy came after the New York-based company placed
disastrous bets on European sovereign debt.
(Reporting by)