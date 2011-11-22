BEIJING Nov 22 China's Yanzhou Coal
Mining Company Limited will produce more
than 20 million tonnes of coal from its Australia assets in 2011
after the company signed two M&A deals in Australia earlier this
year, Zhang Minglin, vice general manager of parent Yankuang
Group, said on Tuesday.
If realised, coal output from Australia this year for the
company will rise by 67 percent from last year, as Yanzhou
aggressively expands business in Australia.
That accounts for about 40 percent of the compay's total
coal output last year, which is 49.4 million tonnes, according
to Reuters calculation.
Yanzhou Coal has made four successful M&A deals in Australia
and is still keen to acquire more Australian coal assets.
In September this year, Yanzhou Coal agreed to buy two coal
companies from Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd for A$296.8
million ($288.5 million).
In August, Yanzhou Coal bought 100 percent equity interests
in two Australian coal producers, Syntech Holdings Pty Ltd and
Syntech Holdings II Pty Ltd, for A$202.5 million ($222.08
million) in cash.
In 2009, Yanzhou Coal bought Australia's Felix Resources Ltd
for $2.9 billion, and in 2004 it bought Southland Coal Mine in
Australia and renamed it as Austar Coal Mine Pty Ltd.
(Reporting by Wan Xu, Su Dan and Ken Wills; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)