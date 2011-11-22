* Xstrata coal division head against more taxes on miners

MUSWELLBROOK, Australia, Nov 22 Global miner Xstrata XTA.L said investment in Australia could be jeopardised if the resources sector was hit with additional levies on top of a 30 percent tax on profit that takes effect from July 1, 2012.

Xstrata's coal division head, Peter Freyberg, told Reuters on Tuesday additional moves to extract more money from the mining sector could drive new investment away.

Switzerland-based Xstrata, which promotes itself as the world's biggest exporter of thermal coals used in power generation and also a big supplier of coking coals to steel mills worldwide, has earmarked billions of dollars for coal mining in Australia.

"What is happening in Australia is that we are seeing a level of uncertainty is increasing and that will ultimately affect investments," Freyberg said after the opening of an A$1 billion ($981 million) coal mine outside the small town of Muswellbrook in the Hunter Valley region of eastern Australia.

Freyberg said investments on this scale were "not taken lightly" and that they provided many jobs in local communities, including 240 in Musswellbrook.

"If we are faced on a regular basis with continuously incrementing tax burden at some point in time investors and boards are going to say that in the absence of some form of agreement it will be difficult to make investment in Australia," Freyberg said.

Big mining companies have been accused by detractors of employing scare tactics to keep the tax man at bay, threatening to spend on projects in places like Africa and South America instead unless their tax bills are kept in check.

Earlier this year, Xstrata along with two other mining titans, BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) and Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L), reached an agreement with Prime Minister Julia Gillard to pay the tax if it was cut to 30 percent from 40 percent and limited to profits from coal and iron ore mining.

Gillard agreed, setting in motion the approvals process required under the Australian political system.

The powerful Australian Greens party has reluctantly endorsed the tax structure but has stated publicly a desire for mining companies to pay more in the future.

According to Freyberg, "there are real risks" that mining companies will take investment capital elsewhere "if taxes keep increasing".

The groundwork for the prime minister's tax was widely expected to overcome its biggest political hurdle on Wednesday by passing parliament's lower house following eleventh-hour support from the Greens party.

A passing of the lower house would be a major victory for Gillard's Labor Party after 18 months of heated debate, which brought down former prime minister Kevin Rudd when mining companies ran a public campaign against the 40 percent tax plan, which he first proposed.

Gillard has said she wants the tax to help pay for new roads and schools along with a host of other social services.

If the tax clears the lower house, the legislation will proceed to the upper house Senate in early 2012, where the government and the Greens have the numbers to ensure the bills are passed into law. It's been estimated by Gillard supporters that Xstrata, BHP will pay about 80 percent of the A$7.7 billion in revenue targeted in the first two years. Headquartered in Australia, Xstrata's coal division holds interests in more than 30 operating coal mines in Australia, South Africa and Colombia and an exploration project in Nova Scotia, Canada.

It wants to develop the Ravensworth North mine near Muswellbrook at a cost of $1.36 billion. It is also looking at spending about the same amount to develop the Wandoan coal mine project in the northern state of Queensland state.

($1 = 1.0191 Australian dollars)

