Thailand's LPN Development shares show a potential reversal pattern, with its chart making a Doji Candlestick on Monday after making a Dragon Fly Doji Candlestick last week.

LPN shares have gained about 12 percent over the past month. The Doji and Dragon Fly Doji indicate a potential change in this uptrend.

LPN has a Relative Strength Index reading of nearly 62 and touched 67 last week. A score of 70 indicates overbought levels and a reading of 30 indicates oversold level.

For a technical view: link.reuters.com/cuq25s

CONTEXT:

A Doji forms when a stock's opening and closing price are equal or close to each other and it signals the market is indecisive.

A Dragon Fly Doji forms when the open, high and close are equal and the low creates a long, lower shadow. This candlestick indicates bears dominated the stock initially, but by the end of the trading session, bulls pulled the stock price back to the opening level. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga)