UPDATE 1-SK Hynix bids for a Toshiba memory business stake-source
* Toshiba selling less than 20 pct stake in memory business (Updates with comments from source, background)
MUMBAI Nov 22 Power equipment maker Siemens Ltd, a unit of Siemens AG, posted a 29 percent drop in September quarter profit to 1.78 billion rupees ($33.9 million) hurt by foreign exchange losses, it said in a statement to the exchange.
The company posted a 19 percent jump in net sales to 35.59 billion rupees from the same period a year ago.
($1=52.45 Indian rupees)
SEOUL, Feb 7 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc has submitted an initial bid to acquire a stake in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The United States should invest more in missile defense given missile testing by North Korea and Iran, the chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee said on Monday.