November 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 09, 2016
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 104.109
Payment Date November 29, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 3.0 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0471638030
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.