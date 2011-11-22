MUMBAI Nov 22 India's Jet Airways Ltd
said on Tuesday it was confident of generating enough
cash to meet its obligations and has plans to raise funds partly
through the sale and lease back of aircraft.
Earlier on Tuesday, auditors of Jet, India's biggest
airline, had said the company needs to raise funds or generate
cash flows in the future to meets its obligations, including
financial support to its loss-making subsidiary JetLite.
"As we are entering the peak season, the yields are on the
rise and together with the cost reduction programme that we have
put in place, our operational cash flows will improve
significantly," Jet Airways said in a statement to Reuters.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)