November 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Issuer ADIB Sukuk Company Ltd
Obligor Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date November 30, 2016
Coupon 3.78 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 30, 2011
Lead Manager(s) ADIB, Citigroup, HSBC, NBAD, Nomura & SCB
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.