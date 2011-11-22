November 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Issuer ADIB Sukuk Company Ltd

Obligor Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date November 30, 2016

Coupon 3.78 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 30, 2011

Lead Manager(s) ADIB, Citigroup, HSBC, NBAD, Nomura & SCB

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

