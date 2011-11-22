* Says allegations concern matters long disclosed in reports

Nov 22 Chinese digital advertising firm Focus Media Holding Ltd FMCN.O denied allegations by Muddy Waters that it overstated its assets and overpaid for acquisitions, saying the short seller was misrepresenting information.

American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Focus Media rose 10 percent to $17.00 on Tuesday morning on Nasdaq.

On Monday, the company's shares lost about 40 percent of their value, after Muddy Waters issued a report with a "strong sell" rating saying Focus Media had inflated the number of its LCD advertising display screens.

Shanghai-based Focus Media -- which operates advertising screens in offices and apartments, elevators and supermarkets across China -- said the report on the company's LCD screens did not take into account digital screens and LCD picture frame devices.

Focus Media also said it would recommend the audit committee to engage a third-party survey firm to conduct an independent accounting of its LCD screens, poster frame and in-store networks to confirm its claims.

Focus Media became the latest target of the Carson Block-run research firm, which has issued a string of bearish notes on Chinese companies listed in North America . In June, Muddy Waters accused Canada's Sino-Forest Corp TRE.TO of fraud.[nN1E7AG1KS]

The company also denied that its past acquisitions involved impropriety or that they benefited management and insiders. It said it had disclosed its management's interest with regard to its deals.

Focus Media, responding to Muddy Waters' charge that the company never acquired six handset advertising companies, said it had disclosed its acquisitions of the Chinese companies which were done through contractual arrangements where share ownership did not change hands.

The company's categorical rebuttal of Muddy Waters' report follows a posting on China's Twitter-like microblog service, where Focus Media's CEO Jason Jiang said short-sellers spreading rumours should be legally punished. [nB9E7M700H]

In a separate statement, the company said CEO Jiang will buy $11 million of the company's ADSs.

