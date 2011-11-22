November 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Telstra Corporation Ltd
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 14, 2018
Coupon 1.750 pct
Issue price 100.341
Reoffer price 99.641
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 123bp
over Swiss Govt.
Payment Date December 14, 2011
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0142821401
