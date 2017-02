Nov 22 Chevron Corp said there was no new leakage at the Frade project oil spill off Brazil's coast and added that it will respond to the assessment notices from the Brazilian government.

The company said about 2,400 barrels of oil have been emitted since seeps were first detected on November 9.

Brazil's government slapped Chevron with a $28 million fine on Monday for causing an oil spill at its offshore Frade project. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)