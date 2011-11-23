(Adds detail, reaction)

* Construction spending surges record 12.5 pct in Q3

* Implies engineering boom gave big boost to GDP

* A comfort to RBA as it considers whether to ease further

SYDNEY, Nov 23 Construction spending in Australia surged past all expectations to reach a record high last quarter as a massive jump in engineering work gave a timely lift to growth in the overall economy.

Government data out on Wednesday showed the value of construction work done jumped 12.5 percent in the third quarter to an inflation adjusted A$47.7 billion ($46 billion). That was the largest quarterly rise on record and far outstripped expectations of just a 2.0 percent increase.

"The data indicates a very strong increase for capital expenditure for Q3 and shows that the investment boom is driving growth in the face of increasing uncertainty from European sovereign debt concerns," said George Tharenou, a senior economist at UBS.

On the face of it, the jump in spending should have given a very large boost to gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter, helping offset a likely drag from imports.

Many analysts will likely now be revising up forecasts for GDP, which is due out on Dec. 7, which could perhaps show growth of over 1 percent in the quarter.

That would be a comfort for the Reserve Bank of Australia

(RBA) which has been counting on strong business investment to drive economic growth even as sectors like manufacturing and retail struggle under a high local dollar.

The central bank earlier this month cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent, citing lower inflation and the threat to global growth from the European crisis.

Investors are wagering it will ease again in December given the latest dislocation in global lending markets is adding to the risks for world growth.

Still, Australia is fortunate in that much of the resource spending underway is on massive multi-year projects that are insulated from the ups and downs of financial markets.

Spending on engineering projects such as mines, ports and roads climbed 22.6 percent in the third quarter to A$28 billion, again a record. That was up almost 50 percent on the same quarter last year as the resource industry expanded to meet robust demand from Asia and India.

The influence of mining was clear in the resource-rich state of Western Australia where spending was up 58 percent in the third quarter alone driven by major projects in iron ore and liquefied natural gas.

That more than offset continued softness in home building, where spending dipped 1.1 percent in the third quarter. Home construction has been subdued all year, though a recent cut in interest rates could help the sector perk up in 2012.

Spending on non-residential building, like offices and shopping centres, also showed a bounce of 3.1 percent after a string of weak quarters.

