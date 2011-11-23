Nov 23 Ten-year Treasury note futures
climbed to seven-week high in Asia on Tuesday, supported by
flight-to-safety flows that were bolstered by a report showing
China's manufacturing activity slumping to a 32-month low.
* T-note futures rose 21/64 in points to 131-4/32,
having hit a session high at 131-19/64, while the 10-year cash
yield was indicated around 1.9222 pct, down from
around 1.9239 pct late in New York.
* The rise broke resistance around 131 which had capped the
contract for much of this month. The next target is an Oct. 4
high of 131-12/32.
* HSBC's flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI), the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity,
fell in November to 48, a low not seen since March 2009.
* Treasuries were already bid after reports of the possible
renegotiation of a bailout for Franco-Belgian bank Dexia weighed
on risk sentiment. U.S. stock index futures down 1.1 pct,
while stock markets across Asia are all in the red.
* Gains in Treasuries come a day after U.S. Q3 GDP was
revised down and Fed minutes showed a few officials wanted more
policy accommodation.
* Markets now awaiting sale of $29 billion of seven-year
notes, the last of this week's auctions. Both the two-year and
five-year note sales saw solid demand.
* "The U.S. Treasury auctions have been snapped up
voraciously this week, reflecting an intense focus on liquidity
and capital preservation going into year-end," said Julia
Coronado, analyst at BNP Paribas.
* Trading in Asia is seen very light due to a holiday in
Japan and with Thanksgiving coming on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ian Chua)