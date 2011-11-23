Nov 23 Ten-year Treasury note futures climbed to seven-week high in Asia on Tuesday, supported by flight-to-safety flows that were bolstered by a report showing China's manufacturing activity slumping to a 32-month low.

* T-note futures rose 21/64 in points to 131-4/32, having hit a session high at 131-19/64, while the 10-year cash yield was indicated around 1.9222 pct, down from around 1.9239 pct late in New York.

* The rise broke resistance around 131 which had capped the contract for much of this month. The next target is an Oct. 4 high of 131-12/32.

* HSBC's flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, fell in November to 48, a low not seen since March 2009.

* Treasuries were already bid after reports of the possible renegotiation of a bailout for Franco-Belgian bank Dexia weighed on risk sentiment. U.S. stock index futures down 1.1 pct, while stock markets across Asia are all in the red.

* Gains in Treasuries come a day after U.S. Q3 GDP was revised down and Fed minutes showed a few officials wanted more policy accommodation.

* Markets now awaiting sale of $29 billion of seven-year notes, the last of this week's auctions. Both the two-year and five-year note sales saw solid demand.

* "The U.S. Treasury auctions have been snapped up voraciously this week, reflecting an intense focus on liquidity and capital preservation going into year-end," said Julia Coronado, analyst at BNP Paribas.

* Trading in Asia is seen very light due to a holiday in Japan and with Thanksgiving coming on Thursday. (Reporting by Ian Chua)