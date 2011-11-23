November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower LeasePlan Corporation N.V

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 22, 2016

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 102

Yield 4.297 pct

Payment Date December 22, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas Fortis & ING

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN XS0712165355

Data supplied by International Insider.