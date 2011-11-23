November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower LeasePlan Corporation N.V
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 22, 2016
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 102
Yield 4.297 pct
Payment Date December 22, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas Fortis & ING
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN XS0712165355
