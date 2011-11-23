(Follows alerts)

Nov 23 High toy inventory and fewer exciting deals could hurt close-out retailer Big Lots Inc (BIG.N) in a highly competitive holiday quarter, Barclays said, downgrading the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight."

Big Lots' sales and margins in the holiday quarter could be disappointing, analysts led by Meredith Adler said in a client note.

"The problem is that electronics have become a larger category for gifting, but (Big Lots) is unable to source really exciting deals given manufacturers’ very thin margins," Adler said.

The analyst warned that inventory levels were still "very high" in Big Lots' toy business, which has historically made up about 15 percent of sales in the fourth quarter. Big Lots has been losing ground to rivals in its toy segment and planned to shift its focus away from the business this year.

Earlier in the month, Big Lots reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly U.S. retail sales, helped by improving demand for key merchandise categories. [ID:nL4E7M31QX]

Adler, however, pointed out that the third quarter represented just 8 percent of full-year earnings last year.

The company's shares were trading down about 5 percent at $36.79 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

