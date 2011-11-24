November 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Santander International Debt S.A.
Guarantor Banco Santander S.A.
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.2161 billion euro
Maturity Date December 1, 2015
Coupon 3.381 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 245.8
bp over the 1.75 pct October 2015
OBL
ISIN XS0713861127
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 189.8 million sterling
Maturity Date December 1, 2015
Coupon 3.16 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 228.6
bp over the 4.75 pct September 2015
UKT
ISIN XS0713861473
* * * *
Common terms
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 1, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & Santander GBM
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English & Spanish
