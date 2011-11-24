November 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Santander International Debt S.A.

Guarantor Banco Santander S.A.

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.2161 billion euro

Maturity Date December 1, 2015

Coupon 3.381 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 245.8

bp over the 1.75 pct October 2015

OBL

ISIN XS0713861127

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 189.8 million sterling

Maturity Date December 1, 2015

Coupon 3.16 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 228.6

bp over the 4.75 pct September 2015

UKT

ISIN XS0713861473

* * * *

Common terms

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 1, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & Santander GBM

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English & Spanish

Data supplied by International Insider.