BANGKOK Nov 25 Thailand's Somboon Advance Technology Pcl :

* Expects to report a net loss in the fourth quarter due to supply parts disruption, Worapote Chutchaikulsiri, vice president for finance and accounting, told reporters, adding it would still post a net profit for 2011

* Sees 2011 revenue growth missing target, expected to be 5 percent rather than 15-17 percent as a result of flooding

* Plans to spend 300-400 million baht ($9.6-12.8 million) on parts manufacturing plant in Amata City industrial estate in eastern Rayong province over the next three years, expecting to begin construction in 2012

* Aims for 2012 revenue growth target of more than 30 percent on expectations of rising vehicle production of 2 million units in Thailand versus 1.5-1.55 million units expected this year, less than its 1.8 million units target

($1 = 31.27 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)