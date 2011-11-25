BANGKOK Nov 25 Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl :

* Its board approved a plan to buy up to 18.79 million shares in Hong Kong-listed C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd by the company and CPF Investment Ltd subsidiary from existing shareholders at the price of HK$0.9 per share, or 3.53 baht for about 66.3 billion baht ($2.12 billion)

* Selling shareholders include Oriental Success International Ltd, Worth Access Trading Ltd, and CPI Holding Co Ltd

* Plans to issue up to 694 million shares with a par value of 1 baht to Oriental Success International Ltd at the price of 30 baht each worth 20.8 billion baht in exchange for C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd shares and pay another 45.5 billion baht in cash

* To sell up to 40 billion baht ($1.28 billion) in bonds, after 40 billion baht in bond sales previously

* Hong Kong-based C.P. Pokphand, founded in 1987, produces feed additives, including feed-grade Chlortetracycline and purified Hydrochloride Chlortetracycline.

* Shares of CP Foods were suspended on Friday, pending the company's board meeting. On Thursday, the shares closed up 1.65 percent at 30.75 baht

($1 = 31.2700 Thai baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)