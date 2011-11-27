BEIJING Nov 27 Combined profits of
industrial enterprises across China rose 25.3 percent in the
first ten months of 2011 from the same period last year to 4.12
trillion yuan ($646 million), the National Bureau of Statistics
said on Sunday.
The growth slowed from the 27 percent in the first nine
months and the 28.2 percent in the first eight months, in line
with slowing economic growth.
The statistics agency said profitability in oil and gas
exploration and production, chemicals manufacturing, ferrous
metal mining and non-ferrous metal processing sector were
particularly strong.
However, the petroleum refinery, coking and nuclear fuel
processing sector reported a fall of 89.8 percent in profits in
the first ten months, the agency said in a statement on its
website. www.stats.gov.cn
Profits of electricity generation and heating firms also
fell 3.5 percent in the same period, it said.
($1= 6.375 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Wan Xu and Terril Yue Jones)