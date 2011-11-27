SYDNEY Nov 28 Australian property trust Dexus Group said on Monday that Darren Steinberg, who is the managing director for Colonial First State Global Asset Management, has been appointed as Dexus' new chief executive officer.

Steinberg, who is also the current National president of the Property Council of Australia, will start at Dexus on March 1, 2012 while current CEO Victor Hoog Antink will be retiring at the end of March, the company said.

CLSA Australia Pty Ltd said in a report on Monday that this new could boost the Dexus stock.

"Darren is well-regarded in the investment community, and we think the market will reward Dexus shares with new management," the brokerage firm said.

"Conversely, we think Commonwealth Property and CFS Retail Property shares are likely to experience short-term weakness," it added.

Commonwealth Property and CFS Retail Property are both managed by Colonial First State.

