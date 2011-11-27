SYDNEY Nov 28 Australian property trust
Dexus Group said on Monday that Darren Steinberg, who
is the managing director for Colonial First State Global Asset
Management, has been appointed as Dexus' new chief executive
officer.
Steinberg, who is also the current National president of the
Property Council of Australia, will start at Dexus on March 1,
2012 while current CEO Victor Hoog Antink will be retiring at
the end of March, the company said.
CLSA Australia Pty Ltd said in a report on Monday that this
new could boost the Dexus stock.
"Darren is well-regarded in the investment community, and we
think the market will reward Dexus shares with new management,"
the brokerage firm said.
"Conversely, we think Commonwealth Property and
CFS Retail Property shares are likely to experience
short-term weakness," it added.
Commonwealth Property and CFS Retail Property are both
managed by Colonial First State.
