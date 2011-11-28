(Corrects date in dateline)

* Raises from neutral

* Sees Facebook as less of a threat

* Says Google's overall internet usage share continues to grow

Nov 28 Google Inc's (GOOG.O) shares are trading below market multiples making it a compelling risk-reward opportunity in the large-cap Internet sector, Citigroup said, and raised its rating on the stock to "buy".

The brokerage, which had downgraded the internet giant's shares in mid-April on increased regulatory risks, concerns over its aggressive opex spend and the threat from Facebook, cited Google's continued revenue growth and margin stabilization as reasons for the upgrade in a note dated November 27. [ID:nL3E7FF1CC]

Google's spending surge in the first quarter is now paying off, said Citigroup as the company's Mobile, Display, and YouTube segments now account for more than ten percent of its revenue.

The brokerage now considers Facebook less of a risk, "Facebook will continue to influence more traffic on the Internet.... but we believe it has no intention of getting into the Search business... Google's overall Internet usage share continues to grow."

The brokerage still views Google’s $12.5 billion all-cash acquisition of mobile phone maker Motorola Mobility Holdings (MMI.N) as highly risky, but said given signs that Amazon Inc (AMZN.O) and Facebook may also be directly entering the smartphone market the move isn’t unprecedented.

Shares of Mountain View, California-based Google closed at $563 on Friday on Nasdaq.

