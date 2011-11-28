BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
HONG KONG Nov 28 The Singapore arm of the parent company of the Swire conglomerate said Monday that it has added former Singapore minister Raymond Lim as a senior adviser.
John Swire & Sons (S.E. Asia) said it had added Lim, 52, to its advisory team. Lim has been in the Singapore government since 2001, most recently as transport minister, a post he held until May. He continues to be a member of parliament. In 2004, he joined the board of the Government Investment Corp of Singapore, the country's sovereign wealth fund.
"With his very considerable experience and background, I am confident that he will provide both focus and expertise to our efforts to develop and broaden the range of our investment in the region," chairman Christopher Pratt said in a release.
John Swire & Sons Ltd owns a 42 percent stake in Swire Pacific, which in turn owns and operates Hong Kong's flagship airline Cathay Pacific.
In Singapore, Swire also owns The China Navigation Co., a shipping line.
Swire Pacific in late October applied to the Hong Kong stock exchange to spin off its Swire Properties unit [ID: nL3E7LR1ND]. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Ken Wills)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* H1 consol net profit after tax EGP 131.2 million versus EGP 13.4 million year ago