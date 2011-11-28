Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
HONG KONG Nov 28 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, the country's third-biggest life insurer, could raise up to $2.3 billion in its dual listing initial public offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai, IFR reported on Monday citing two sources with knowledge of the plans.
The company plans to sell 358.4 million new shares in Hong Kong at a price range of HK$28.2 to HK$34.33, putting the total deal at up to HK$12.3 billion ($1.58 billion). The sources were not authorized to speak publicly on the IPO details.
For the Shanghai tranche of the deal, the company is offering 158.54 million shares at a price range of 23 yuan to 28 yuan, valuing that part of the offering at up to 4.44 billion yuan ($696 million), IFR added.
New China Life, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial Services AG, has received commitments from four cornerstone investors for $780 million worth of shares in the Hong Kong tranche of its initial public offering.
Investors included Singapore's Great Eastern Holdings Ltd and Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd . ($1 = 7.796 Hong Kong Dollars) ($1 = 6.375 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.